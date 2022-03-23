 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Illinois’ two busiest train stations? Be surprised.

  • 0

Question: Illinois has 30 Amtrak stations, two of which rank among the 75 busiest rail stations in all of America. Can you name the state’s two busiest?

Answer: Only two stations in Illinois annually serve more than 200,000 passengers. According to railpassengers.com, that is Chicago’s Union Station, (where 3.3 million passengers embark or disembark) and Normal’s Amtrak Station (240,610). Springfield is the state’s third-busiest station, with 170,000 passengers annually.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News