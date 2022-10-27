 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Illinois’ most famous high school for the most famous people?

  • 0

Question: Hillary Clinton went to Maine East High School in Park Ridge, a northwest suburb of Chicago. But Hillary probably doesn’t even rank as the high school’s most famous alumnus. Do you know who else graduated from that high school?

Answer: Among others: actor Harrison Ford, actresses Karen Black and Carrie Snodgrass; Dave Bergman, a former Major League Baseball all-star (and before that, Illinois State University standout); the Hager Twins of country music fame; and Mr. Green Jeans (Hugh Brannum) of the 1960s-70s children’s TV show "Captain Kangaroo."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News