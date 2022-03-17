 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Illinois’ best place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Question: St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the year’s biggest days to party and socialize over beverages with friends, with Illinois ranked in one poll as the second-most “social” U.S. state on St. Patrick’s Day. Can you name perhaps the most appropriate place in party-rich Illinois to honor one’s Irish heritage?

Answer: It’s surely Shamrock, Illinois, listed as being in McLean County along U.S. 150 just northwest of Downs. Unfortunately, all that is there now is a Freedom Oil station. That area’s famed Shamrock Inn tavern closed in 1993. Illinois, by the way, is the second-most “social” St. Paddy's Day state, according to the website, timetoplay.com, that reports 69.6% of our state’s residents make it an occasion to be with friends or co-workers. Florida is No. 1. Least celebratory state: Ohio.

 

 

 

 

