Flick Fact: If you see the sun today, it’s time to party!

Question: If it’s sunny today, celebrate! Do you know why?

Answer: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, of all the days in a year, Dec. 28 is the cloudiest day in a year.

