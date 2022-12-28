Flick Fact: If you see the sun today, it’s time to party!

Question: If it’s sunny today, celebrate! Do you know why?
Answer: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, of all the days in a year, Dec. 28 is the cloudiest day in a year.
