Flick Fact: If there’s less in your Christmas stocking at State Farm...

Question: True or false? Everything seems to cost more in this post-COVID-lockdown era, including such rarely-thought-of areas as the cost to repair and replace an automobile after an accident or mishap.

Answer: Very true. The evidence? From July through September, attributed to the rapid increase in costs to repair and replace vehicles, Bloomington-based State Farm posted a net underwriting loss of $4.6 billion, an amount approximately $1 billion more than in any other quarter. That’s according to S&P Global marketing intelligence.