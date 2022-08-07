 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: If there’s a North Street in Normal, where’s South Street?

  • 0

Question: Normal has a North Street — it’s the one that runs through its uptown area — but where is South Street?

Answer: Once streets in Normal began moving farther south than South Street, it got renamed Florence Avenue, today a residential street that is off Fell Avenue, just south of Vernon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News