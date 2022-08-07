Flick Fact: If there’s a North Street in Normal, where’s South Street?

Question: Normal has a North Street — it’s the one that runs through its uptown area — but where is South Street?
Answer: Once streets in Normal began moving farther south than South Street, it got renamed Florence Avenue, today a residential street that is off Fell Avenue, just south of Vernon.
