Question: Based on statistics kept for more than 40 years at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) inordinate sunshine; (3) fog; (4) a thunderstorm.

Answer: Based on the weather station's years of keeping track and then creating averages, it has rained, even if just a trace, more often on June 8 than any other date in a year.