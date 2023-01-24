 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: If size matters, check this out!

  • 0

Question: If McLean County stretched just another 13,200 square feet — that’s roughly only 2½ more miles — it would be larger than what? (1) Disney World; (2) the entire state of Rhode Island; (3) 29 other countries of the world; (4) Manhattan.

Answer: (2) Rhode Island, the state. McLean County already is bigger than Disney World, Manhattan and (not a typo) 29 other countries.

Bloomington/Normal Area Scholastic Chess annual Martin Luther King tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News