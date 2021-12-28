 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: If it’s cloudy today, don’t be surprised?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) sunshine; (3) clouds; (4) a little ice.

Answer: Based on the weather station's 41 years of keeping track and creating averages of all days in a year, Dec. 28 is statistically the cloudiest day we experience in B-N.

