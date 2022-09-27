 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: If a speeder, when are you most likely to get a ticket?

Question: What time of day are you most likely to get a speeding ticket in Illinois, and is there a more likely day to get nabbed? (1) Fridays, between 3 and 6 p.m. (2) Mondays, between 7 and 9 a.m. (3) any day school is in session, between 2 and 4 p.m.

Answer: According to statistics: (1) Monday mornings between 7 and 9 are a prime time to be ticketed. Speeding in school zones between 2 and 4 in the afternoon also see a peak. Monday is the most common day for tickets, followed by Tuesday and Wednesday. With its usage of speed cameras, the Chicago area is also the area where you’re most likely to get nailed. In the Chicago area, $245,331 in fines are issued EACH day.

