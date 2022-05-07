Flick Fact: ‘Idol’s’ Leah Marlene has citizenship...where?

Question: Citizenship in one country is something most of us enjoy. Citizenship in two countries is a bit unusual. But citizenship...in three countries? Can you name the well-known Twin Citian who nonetheless is also a citizen of three countries?

Answer: Try Leah Marlene, the rising music star, now in the final seven of TV’s ever-popular “American Idol.” She grew up in Normal and graduated from Normal West but was born in Canada. That’s where her dad, Derry Grehan, was born and bred. Thus, that also is her citizenship there. And, because Derry’s dad was born in Dublin, Ireland, Derry and any of his children also have automatic citizenship in Ireland.