Flick Fact: Huh? The Cubs were once called — the White Sox?

Question: Both the Cubs and the White Sox are back in action and a little-known fact: Once upon a time, the Cubs were called the White Sox instead?

Answer: That’s actually true. Between 1876 when they were born and 1902, when the Chicago Daily News began calling them Cubs, the venerable National League team was first called the White Stockings. After that, they were the Colts, then the Orphans before they became the Cubs 120 years ago and have been that ever since.

 

 

 

