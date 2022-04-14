Flick Fact: Huh? The Cubs were once called — the White Sox?

Question: Both the Cubs and the White Sox are back in action and a little-known fact: Once upon a time, the Cubs were called the White Sox instead?
Answer: That’s actually true. Between 1876 when they were born and 1902, when the Chicago Daily News began calling them Cubs, the venerable National League team was first called the White Stockings. After that, they were the Colts, then the Orphans before they became the Cubs 120 years ago and have been that ever since.
Watch now: 22 Egg-cellent photos from the Doggie Easter Egg Hunt
Bekah Nielsen holding Peppermint
Courtney Renfro with Great Danes Gemma and Maya
Family fun with the Easter Bunny
Jayliana and JaMaria Rials with Benjie
McKenzie and Emily Knudsen with Bonkers
Michael Moeller with Korey
Korey
Hunting for eggs
Jason Schmidt
Jenell Streuss and Matthew Price with Oakley and Kai
Sean and Shireen Banigan with Eva
Lindsay and Jayde Connor with Frankie (3-month old English Bulldog)
Ashley Berg holding Henrietta with husband Dan holding George
Clara Varlese with Marshall
Chris and Terry Whalen with dogs Milo and Bentley
Ashley Stuepfert with May the Corgi
The Bannister Family with dogs Bodkin and Xar
Luke Lowers holding Aida
Two of the organizers Anna Robinson, Abby Dinges