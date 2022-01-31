Flick Fact: How your car’s license plate helped in the World War II effort?

Question: Eighty years ago, in 1942, a call was made for all Illinoisans to turn in their old license plates from cars and trucks so they could be melted down and made into what?
Answer: Guns and bombs, for the World War II effort.
