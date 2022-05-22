Flick Fact: How will Normal’s Leah Marlene begin today?

Question: Appearing among the finalists tonight on TV’s “American Idol,” with a $250,000 prize, plus record deal, awaiting the winner, this will be the biggest day yet in the life of 20-year-old Leah Marlene, of Normal. What will she have for breakfast? (For extra credit, be specific how she especially likes it.)

Answer: If it’s like most other days, says her dad, Derry, “Leah loves her peanut butter toast in the morning.” But Leah Marlene, like her music, has to be just right. “The peanut butter has to be spread perfectly even,” chuckles Derry, “to cover the entire piece of toast, right to the edges of the four sides, and perfectly smooth on top.”