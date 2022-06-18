Flick Fact: How State Farm’s founder got a bit of an insurance break?

Question: As Bloomington-born State Farm celebrates its 100th year this month, all sorts of stories of the company’s beginnings are surfacing, including the first life policy sold to founder G.J. Mecherle himself, and how G.J. got a bit of favor in the process. Do you know how that occurred?
Answer: According to Marlon Nettleton of Lake Wales, Florida, a State Farm retiree: “Morris Fuller was brought in to set up State Farm Life that began in 1929 (six years before State Farm started selling homeowners insurance). G.J. wanted to buy the first policy, but when it was issued, (the policy) was rated higher because of his weight. He told Morris that if he issued the policy as “standard,” he would never ask him for another favor. Morris complied. Copies of the cover sheet of the policy were sent out to the agents as an advertisement.”
