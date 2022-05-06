Flick Fact: How Reba got Bloomington-Normal to break into laughter?

Question: Reba McIntire remains a huge star today, 14 years after the air conditioning broke down at downtown Bloomington’s Grossinger Arena (then, Coliseum) and she brought down the house with a comment. Do you remember what is was?

Answer: In 2008, as the capacity crowd at the Coliseum swelled to standing room only, in the heat of the evening generated by that, too, Reba appeared and said: “Is it hot in here or is it just my career?”