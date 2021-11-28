 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How much were big-time concert tickets 100 years ago in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: A ticket to a show at Grossinger Motors Arena, the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts or Braden Auditorium these days can easily run $75 or more. A century ago, in Bloomington’s original Coliseum downtown, what was the cost to attend a concert by the renowned Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra conducted by famed Belgian violinist and composer, Eugene Ysaÿe?

Answer: According to this newspaper’s “How Times Flies” feature, it was 50 cents for adults and a quarter for children under 14.

