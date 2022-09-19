Flick Fact: How much of McLean County’s corn do we actually eat?

Question: McLean County is a world center for corn production, yet almost all the sweet corn you buy at the grocery stores come from Wisconsin, Michigan, areas of southern Illinois, even Olathe, Colorado. Why is that? Answer: Most of the corn processing and canning centers are in areas other than Central Illinois, and that’s why most of the sweet corn is grown in those areas. Only 2% of McLean County’s annual corn output is sweet corn. The rest is feed corn.
Photos: Old-Time Music jam in downtown Bloomington
Old Time Music jam 1 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 2 091322.JPG
Dave Kuntz enjoys playing on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 3 091322.JPG
Kevin Thompson plays his guitar on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 4 091322.JPG
Dave Kuntz, front, and Mike Julien play on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to pla on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 5 091322.JPG
Mike Julien enjoys his time playing old-time music on Tuesday. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 6 091322.JPG
Alan Langrall plays a fiddle on Tuesday during a get-together to play music at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 7 091322.JPG
Diane Cosentino enjoys the weather and claps after a song on Tuesday outside the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 8 091322.JPG
Cecilia Millane plays her banjo on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History. The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the museum. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 9 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Old Time Music jam 10 091322.JPG
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!