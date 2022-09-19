Flick Fact: How much of McLean County’s corn do we actually eat?

Question: McLean County is a world center for corn production, yet almost all the sweet corn you buy at the grocery stores come from Wisconsin, Michigan, areas of southern Illinois, even Olathe, Colorado. Why is that?

Answer: Most of the corn processing and canning centers are in areas other than Central Illinois, and that’s why most of the sweet corn is grown in those areas. Only 2% of McLean County’s annual corn output is sweet corn. The rest is feed corn.