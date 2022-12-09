 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How much more will that divorce cost you here in lawyer fees?

Question: Reports are, after the COVID lockdowns, divorces are up in Illinois. If you’re about to join the alleged swell, how much can you expect to pay your attorney?

Answer: According to reference.com, on average, Illinois divorce lawyers charge between $260 and $330 per hour. Those are 2021 figures that have, says the U.S. Labor Department, gone up 7.4% in 2022. Average total costs for Illinois divorce lawyers: $11,000 to $14,000, but typically they are significantly lower in cases with no contested issues, says reference.com.

