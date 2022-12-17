Flick Fact: How much more do we spend than Kevin on ‘Home Alone’?

Question: Another way to weigh inflation? In the 1990 Christmas movie classic “Home Alone,” Kevin McCallister makes a trip to the supermarket, where he spends $19.83 for milk, bread, orange juice, TP, laundry detergent, fabric softener, cling wrap, some Kraft mac-and-cheese, a turkey TV dinner and a bag of plastic Army men. If Kevin went to the store today, how much would he have had to pay?