Flick Fact: How much more do we spend than Kevin on ‘Home Alone’?

Question: Another way to weigh inflation? In the 1990 Christmas movie classic “Home Alone,” Kevin McCallister makes a trip to the supermarket, where he spends $19.83 for milk, bread, orange juice, TP, laundry detergent, fabric softener, cling wrap, some Kraft mac-and-cheese, a turkey TV dinner and a bag of plastic Army men. If Kevin went to the store today, how much would he have had to pay?

Answer: His $19.83 today would be $50.20. That’s according to Rockford TV station WTVO, which recreated Kevin’s trip to a Schnucks store there, with some minor alterations due to today’s stocking and supply chain issues.

