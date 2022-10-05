 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How much faster and more recklessly are we driving since COVID?

Question: A strange side effect of the COVID era? It has somehow caused us to drive faster and more recklessly and consequently become involved in more fatal vehicle crashes. Percentage-wise, how many more fatal traffic accidents have Illinoisans had since March 2020?

Answer: Fatal traffic deaths are up 18% through 2021. They were up another 8% in the first six months of 2022. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Safety Council, as reported via Insurance News. Biggest jump percentagewise: Idaho, 30% more fatals. Least: Maine, down 14%. States with most traffic deaths over the past 30 months: Texas, California and Florida.

