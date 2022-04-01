Flick Fact: How much does it take to retire comfortably in Illinois?

Question: Can you name the average retirement age in Illinois in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how much money it takes to retire comfortably in Illinois?

Answer: While retirement age, says the Social Security Administration, remains 67 for full retirement benefits, according to a report from GOBankingRates.com, the average retirement age in Illinois is now 64, with the annual cost of a "comfortable retirement" being $54,657. That means, says the financial website, that full retirement savings needed in Illinois is a minimum of $874,507.