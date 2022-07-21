 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: How much does BloNo love sweet corn?

  • 0

Question: Twin Citians love fresh produce. For example, at a Maddox Sweet Corn produce stand last weekend at G.E. Road and Towanda-Barnes Road in Bloomington, in only the first two hours, they sold how much freshly harvested sweet corn?

Answer: Sold in only two hours: 2,100 ears (or 175 dozen). “We had to call my dad for more corn!” says Trenton Maddox, of the Warrensburg-based farm. “There were lines forming and I kept telling everyone, ‘We’re out now, but we’ll have more in 20 minutes.’" Sold in just that one day: “about 400 dozen,” says Maddox. That’s almost 5,000 ears of fresh sweet corn, at just one produce stand.

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News