Flick Fact: How much does BloNo love sweet corn?

Question: Twin Citians love fresh produce. For example, at a Maddox Sweet Corn produce stand last weekend at G.E. Road and Towanda-Barnes Road in Bloomington, in only the first two hours, they sold how much freshly harvested sweet corn?

Answer: Sold in only two hours: 2,100 ears (or 175 dozen). “We had to call my dad for more corn!” says Trenton Maddox, of the Warrensburg-based farm. “There were lines forming and I kept telling everyone, ‘We’re out now, but we’ll have more in 20 minutes.’" Sold in just that one day: “about 400 dozen,” says Maddox. That’s almost 5,000 ears of fresh sweet corn, at just one produce stand.