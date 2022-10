Flick Fact: How much did Robin Williams and Kenny Chesney make in B-N?

Question: In the history of Bloomington-Normal, who are believed to be the highest paid entertainers to ever appear here?

Answer: The year 2009 was a big one in B-N: Comedian/actor Robin Williams made $135,000 for a one-man show at the 3,500-seat Braden Auditorium and country icon Kenny Chesney made $185,000 for a show at the 8,200-seat Coliseum downtown. Chesney’s show, a massive one that included elevating the singer over the Coliseum crowd, brought 34 trucks and 120 employees to B-N.