Flick Fact: How many things in the U.S. are named after this B-N man?

Question: Bloomington-reared statesman, governor and twice presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson II died 57 summers ago, but since has left quite a mark with his name. Can you name all that has been named for Bloomington's favorite son since his passage?

Answer: According to Wikipedia, there’s Stevenson Expressway in Chicago and Stevenson Drive, a major thoroughfare in Springfield; a middle school, 11 elementary schools (one in Normal) and four high schools across America named after Stevenson; an Adlai E. Stevenson College in Santa Cruz, California; two collegiate residence halls (at NIU and EIU), two collegiate lecture halls (one at ISU); a dining hall at Princeton University; a graduate school program (also at ISU) and the Adlai E. Stevenson Chair, a professorship of International Affairs at Columbia in New York City.

