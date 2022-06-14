Flick Fact: How many more will live in McLean County in 10 years?

Question: As Illinois continues to lose population to warmer-climated and less-taxed states, it’s projected that only one downstate county — McLean — will see any significant population increase in the next 10 years. How many more residents are expected to be here by the 2030s?

Answer: Based on State of Illinois population projections, McLean is projected to have the largest net increase in population outside of the Chicago MSA, adding more than 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. Builders should be happy. Conservatively, the growth, says the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, will generate demand for around 4,300 to 4,800 new housing units, including at least 1,000 new multi-family units.