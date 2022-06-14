Flick Fact: How many more will live in McLean County in 10 years?

Question: As Illinois continues to lose population to warmer-climated and less-taxed states, it’s projected that only one downstate county — McLean — will see any significant population increase in the next 10 years. How many more residents are expected to be here by the 2030s? Answer: Based on State of Illinois population projections, McLean is projected to have the largest net increase in population outside of the Chicago MSA, adding more than 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. Builders should be happy. Conservatively, the growth, says the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, will generate demand for around 4,300 to 4,800 new housing units, including at least 1,000 new multi-family units.
Photos: Steampunk comes to downtown Bloomington with Cogs and Corsets
A dog named Titan Chaos enjoys Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A clue from a murder mystery dinner hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
"Happy" Landon surveys suspects in a murder mystery hosted at Epiphany Farms Restaurant as part of Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Cogs and Corsets, Friday June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Choosing a necklace at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Steampunk style clothing at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Masks for sale at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Young people choose masks at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Vendors sell steampunk merchandise at Cogs and Corsets Friday in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A vendor sells mini top hats and potion necklaces at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Handmade mini top hats at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Necklaces made from camera lenses at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in the McLean County History Museum in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
D. Jack Alkire
Contestants line up for an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday, June 3 in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A concerned citizen reads the news to President Lincoln at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A to Z's Catering and Parties sold food at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
A child clears his vision before an airship race at Cogs and Corsets Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
D. Jack Alkire
The Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival kicked off Friday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
D. Jack Alkire
D. Jack Alkire
D. Jack Alkire
