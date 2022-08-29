 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How many miles of sidewalk on the ISU campus?

Question: If an Illinois State University student would go out for a morning jog and run on just all of the Illinois State University-maintained sidewalks, how far would he or she have run? (1) 5 1/2 miles; (2) 9 3/4 miles; (3) 12 miles; (4) 19 3/4 miles?

Answer: It’s an amazing (4) 19 3/4 miles, according to university statistics.

