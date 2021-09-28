Flick Fact: How many men who’ve been to the moon have been to Bloomington-Normal, too?

Answer: Yes. Of the 24 men who have orbited or walked the moon, at least two have appeared in B-N. Astronaut Frank Borman, aboard Apollo 8 in 1968, the first manned spacecraft to circle any celestial body other than Earth, later also appeared at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he dedicated the Mark Evans Observatory. In 2000, astronaut James Lovell, who flew in Apollo 8 and also Apollo 13 (later immortalized and played by actor Tom Hanks in the movie “Apollo 13”), was featured speaker at the annual “Evening of the Stars” gala hosted by the American Red Cross of the Heartland.