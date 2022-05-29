 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How many light bulbs need changing at ISU?

Question: If it’s your job to change one lightbulb a day on the campus of Illinois State University, how long will it take you to change every lightbulb on campus?

Answer: Not a joke — about 640 years. According to university statistics, the campus has 235,000 bulbs in fixtures.

