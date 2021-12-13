Flick Fact: How many Illinois leaders actually went to college in Illinois?

Question: Of these Illinois government leaders — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, ex-President Barack Obama, Sen. Richard Durbin, Secretary of State Jesse White and U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood — which ones went to college in Illinois?
Answer: Only Davis. He went to Millikin in Decatur. Of the rest: LaHood, Loras College in Iowa; Duckworth, University of Hawaii; Pritzker, Duke; Durbin, Georgetown in Washington, D.C.; Obama, Columbia in New York City; and White, Alabama State.