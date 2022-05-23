 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How Jane Lynch earned a little money in Normal?

Question: A popular diner back in the 1970s and 1980s, along North Main Street in Normal, was the Falcon restaurant that today serves as the home of the Bill Waller Parking and Transportation Building for Illinois State University. Why might TV star Jane Lynch remember it?

Answer: A 1982 graduate of Illinois State University, she once was a waitress there. Lynch returned to Normal in 2017 — for the first time in 35 years — to speak at Founder’s Day activities and mentioned her days at the Falcon.

 

 

