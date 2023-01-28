Flick Fact: How is today’s date fully unique in B-N weather records?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) snow; (2) sunshine; (3) big cold; (4) no snow at all. Answer: Based on the weather station's years of keeping track, Jan. 28 is not only (3) the coldest day of the year but also (4) the day that produces the least moisture of any other day in a year.
Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
Photos: Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!