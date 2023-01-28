Flick Fact: How is today’s date fully unique in B-N weather records?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) snow; (2) sunshine; (3) big cold; (4) no snow at all.

Answer: Based on the weather station's years of keeping track, Jan. 28 is not only (3) the coldest day of the year but also (4) the day that produces the least moisture of any other day in a year.