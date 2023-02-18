Question: A quarter of all speeders skirting around Bloomington-Normal on the Interstate 55/I-74/I-39 expressway are clocked going faster than what?
Blue Valentine
Charla Bond-Jones, Michael Powe
James Joyner (front) and the Sigmas and Zetas making their entrance
Michelle and Maurice Gibbs
Master of Ceremonies Reland Carter, Brad Brooks
Dee Brooks, Chevalier Barnes, Alicia Hooker
Venita Anderson , Renee Cohill
Rev. Lyndetta Alsberry, Charles Alsberry , Elaine Hill
James and Latonya Lovelace, Amanda Jackson, Yolanda Power, Stacy Randle
Willie Holton Halbert making her entrance
Sigmas and Zetas making their grand entrance
Renarda Dumas, Kim Carthans
Stacey and Donald Wiggins on the dance Floor
Linda Foster, Eric Tapley
Brandi Thornton, Elaine Hill, Shelia Harris
Brad Brooks, Reland Carter
Shwanda Cross, Rev. Lyndetta Alsberry, Nicole Higginbothan
Belinda Kennedy, Treyce Spears
Kelly McClay, Terri Thompson
James Joyner, Jonell Kehias
Pamela Porter, Brenda Joyner
Event co-chairs James Porter, Arlene Hosea
Angel Phillips, Tameka Thompson
Rosalind Mosely, Charla Bond-Jones, Chip Mosely
Marilyn Monroe (aka Terri Evans) with Diana Ross (Willie Holton Halbert)
Dana Hosea, Shandra Jackson
Shomari and Dr. Brandon Caffey
Yelyse Walls, Shayla Dennis, Mary Peterson
Art Abrams, Lavetha Brock
Brandi Thornton, Treyce Spears
