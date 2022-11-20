Flick Fact: How far back does the Peoria/Bloomington-Normal ‘rivalry’ go?

Answer: It may have originated, suggests Illinois State University professor emeritus Bob Bradley, way back in the 1850s, when bids were let for the location of today's Illinois State University. "Peoria," says Bradley, "had offered a bid for the school, but (Normal founder) Jesse Fell found out the size of the bid and organized a bid that was three times the amount of Peoria's and also included some land. The bid was awarded to Fell's offer and Peoria was not happy about that development."