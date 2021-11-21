Flick Fact: How expensive is a Sunday for State Farm?

Question: Among the biggest TV advertisers in the U.S. on an average “NFL Sunday” is Bloomington-based State Farm. Just how many State Farm commercials air on an average football Sunday?

Answer: According to Apex Marketing Group, a Michigan-based ad tracking firm, State Farm airs nearly 400 advertisements on an average Sunday. That’s when the average cost of a single 30-second commercial runs from between $400,000 during afternoons, to $712,000 on “Sunday Night Football,” according to another tracking firm, Statista.