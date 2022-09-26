 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: How did State Farm originally advertise?

  • 0

Question: Before TV became popular, State Farm Insurance founder G.J. Mecherle thought doing what was a great way to advertise his company?

Answer: In 1937, Mecherle launched a practice of giving out a road atlas to State Farm customers, thus assuring that each car insured by the company would also have an atlas in the car with the words “State Farm” right there. G.J.  loved calendars as well and often had State Farm advertise along the bottom of them. Today TV, of course, is State Farm’s leading way to advertise and in 2020 the company spent $5.38 billion to advertise. That was up $570 million from just 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Pantagraph Readers’ Choice 2022: See top drink picks

A whopping 248,625 votes were submitted in this year's Pantagraph Readers’ Choice Contest. Here are the the winners, plus two runner-up favorites, for our drinks category. 

1 of 45
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News