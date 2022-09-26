Flick Fact: How did State Farm originally advertise?

Question: Before TV became popular, State Farm Insurance founder G.J. Mecherle thought doing what was a great way to advertise his company? Answer: In 1937, Mecherle launched a practice of giving out a road atlas to State Farm customers, thus assuring that each car insured by the company would also have an atlas in the car with the words “State Farm” right there. G.J. loved calendars as well and often had State Farm advertise along the bottom of them. Today TV, of course, is State Farm’s leading way to advertise and in 2020 the company spent $5.38 billion to advertise. That was up $570 million from just 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
