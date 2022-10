Flick Fact: How did Second Presbyterian Church become Second?

Question: There are many churches in Bloomington-Normal that begin with “First” (First United Methodist, First Baptist, First Christian, First Apostolic, etc.) but only one that begins with “Second,” as in Second Presbyterian in downtown Bloomington. How did it get that name?

Answer: As America edged near Civil War in the 1850s, First Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, founded in 1833, had hired a pro-slavery pastor. This was the impetus for 14 members from First Pres to join 12 members of the anti-slavery Congregational Church to create the New School Presbyterian Church. It later changed its name to Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington.