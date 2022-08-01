 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How did Illinois rank in pandemic ‘panic-buying’ of TP?

Question: The onset of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020 also launched "panic buying," best witnessed perhaps by the ravenous purchasing of toilet paper. How did Illinois rank, according to a new study by a research firm, in terms of being most guilty of panic buying?

Answer: According to a survey by VerticalCherry.com, online searches for “toilet paper” increased 5,038% among Illinoisans, yet ranking Illinois only 19th among states most guilty of panic buying. The top five biggest panic-buying states, according to VerticalCherry.com: Arizona (10,115%), California (9,710%), Colorado (7,715%), Florida (7,164%) and Idaho (6,361%). The bottom 5: Alaska (1,234%), South Dakota (2,213%), Delaware (2,238%), Vermont (2,523%) and North Dakota (2,643%).

 

 

 

 

 

 

