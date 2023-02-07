Question: Clinton Lake is a 5,000-acre body of water — one of the area’s largest — that opened in 1978 as a cooling source for the Clinton Nuclear Generating Station. How did all that water get there?

Answer: It was as simple as damming the waters of Salt Creek and its north fork. The Salt Creek forms near Saybrook in McLean County and flows southward, picking up Sugar Creek and Kickapoo Creek on its way to Clinton.