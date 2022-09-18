 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How ‘crime’ has changed in 100 years?

Question: If you'd been in Bloomington in 1922, instead of 2022, you could find yourself in jail for (1) living together without a marriage license; (2) “rousting” a neighbor's flower beds; (3) "crimes against nature" (defined as "unnatural acts of a sexual behavior," such as same sex); (4) creating a disturbance by being drunk.

Answer: It's all those, according to recent "How Time Flies" entries in this newspaper.

