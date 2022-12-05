 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: How can Peoria’s airport be called ‘international’?

Question: While it has flight destinations to Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Charlotte and Nashville, none are outside the U.S. So how can Peoria’s airport be called the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport?

Answer: As Gene Olson, the Peoria airport director, explained it to the Peoria Journal-Star: It an extension of an international port of entry that has existed in Peoria since 1856. Peoria’s long history as a distilling hub (Hiram Walker, Pabst Blue Ribbon, etc.) necessitated the establishment of such back then. And Peoria has clung to its distinction ever since. Downing, by the way, was a four-star Army general who died in 2007 at age 67.

