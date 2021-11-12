 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How busy is the McLean County Coroner’s Office?

Question: True or false? The McLean County Coroner’s Office has such sophisticated equipment and facilities for autopsies, sometimes there are more out-of-county autopsies performed here in a month than from deaths in McLean County.

Answer: That’s very true. In September, as an example, 14 autopsies were from McLean County but 47 others were from other counties, such as four from Adams County (Quincy), three from Vermilion County (Danville), two from Macon County (Decatur) and 11 from LaSalle County (LaSalle-Peru).

