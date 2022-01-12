Flick Fact: How are Quincy and Xenia in Illinois downright unique?

Noelle Burns, center, kisses her son, Walker Burns, 17, as she congratulates him before he received the U.S. Navy's Regional Office Training Scholarship, presented by Commander Ben Fischer, right, during a presentation at Bloomington High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Walker, one of three recipients across a 13,000,000 person midwest recruitment zone, received the $200,000 scholarship to attend the university of his choice. He hopes to attend Georgia Tech and study aeronautics. While studying the sciences, he will take officer training courses, and hopefully graduate as a Navy commissioned officer. He said he hopes to go into naval aviation or nuclear power. Fischer said Burns' application was noteworthy, not so much because he was a straight A student, but because of his leadership qualities as captain of the BHS football team.