Flick Fact: How are Quincy and Xenia in Illinois downright unique?

Question: Can you name what makes Quincy, on the Mississippi River in western Illinois, and Xenia, a small town outside of Effingham, rather unique.

Answer: Of all the cities, towns and villages in Illinois — there are 1,297 municipalities listed in Illinois — they are the only ones in the list to start with a Q and an X.

