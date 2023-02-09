Question: Can you name the well-known actor who said — “Probably my toughest audience to impress were the professors at Illinois State. I couldn’t get cast (for plays) … and neither could John (Malkovich). We seemed to do all right in class but we weren’t among the favorites.” (1) Gary Cole; (2) Laurie Metcalf; (3) Craig Robinson; (4) Sean Hayes; (5) Terry Kinney. Answer: (2) Laurie Metcalf, ISU Class of 1976, who high schooled in Edwardsville, as quoted in the Chicago Tribune.
Anusha Nadkarni, a senior at Bloomington High School, will represent the state in the U.S. Senate Youth Program
Clay Jackson
Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Fans hold up hearts to support Effingham High School in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
University High School gets ready for the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
