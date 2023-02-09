Question: Can you name the well-known actor who said — “Probably my toughest audience to impress were the professors at Illinois State. I couldn’t get cast (for plays) … and neither could John (Malkovich). We seemed to do all right in class but we weren’t among the favorites.” (1) Gary Cole; (2) Laurie Metcalf; (3) Craig Robinson; (4) Sean Hayes; (5) Terry Kinney.