 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Here's why this McLean County town is called Kappa...

  • 0

Question: Kappa is the 10th letter in the Greek alphabet and also the name of a town in McLean County. Do you know how those two curiously relate?

Answer: At its beginning, Kappa was, according to Illinois Central Railroad information, the 10th town on a rail line that ran from East Dubuque to Bloomington.

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News