Flick Fact: Here's how to lose inches easily!

Question: True or false? Simply driving one less mile a day will, over six years, also drop 0.21 points off your own body's BMI (body mass index).

Answer: That's true, says a University of Illinois study published in the journal Preventive Medicine. If you spend less time in your car, researchers explain, you are more likely to be physically active and burn more calories.

 

