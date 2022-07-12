Flick Fact: Here’s how much it costs to own a dog in Illinois ...

Question: Dogs can be a wonderful part of a family, but with the cost of food, vet visits, pet insurance and vaccines, they aren’t costless. How much, according to the pet website pettable.com , does it cost in an average year to own a dog in Illinois?

Answer: Analysts at Pettable crunched the numbers. It annually costs, they say, $1,765.54 to own a dog in Illinois. That breaks down to $563 for food, $525 for pet insurance, $62 for a single vet visit and $617 for vaccinations and spay/neutering, etc. Delaware, its findings showed, has the highest cost ($2,864) of owning a dog in the U.S. and Idaho is the most affordable state ($1,232).