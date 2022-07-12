 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Here’s how much it costs to own a dog in Illinois ...

  • 0

Question: Dogs can be a wonderful part of a family, but with the cost of food, vet visits, pet insurance and vaccines, they aren’t costless. How much, according to the pet website pettable.com, does it cost in an average year to own a dog in Illinois?

Answer: Analysts at Pettable crunched the numbers. It annually costs, they say, $1,765.54 to own a dog in Illinois. That breaks down to $563 for food, $525 for pet insurance, $62 for a single vet visit and $617 for vaccinations and spay/neutering, etc. Delaware, its findings showed, has the highest cost ($2,864) of owning a dog in the U.S. and Idaho is the most affordable state ($1,232).

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News