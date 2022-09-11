Flick Fact: Have you seen that guy in the Pizza Hut commercials before?

Question: Craig Robinson is a 50-year-old actor who these days is everywhere — in Pizza Hut commercials advertising the return of its Detroit Styled Pizza and Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, also doing a commercial for Gain detergent, singing a parody of “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. He just finished being a host of TV’s “Masked Singer,” currently stars in the Peacock series, “Killing It,” and first hit big stardom on TV’s “The Office.” Quick — where was he 30 years ago? Answer: He lived in a dormitory in Normal, a music major at Illinois State University. That’s where he graduated in 1994.
Photos: 2022 Bloomington Labor Day Parade
090622-blm-loc-28parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-29parade.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-30parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-31parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-32parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-33parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospital marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-34parade.JPG
Carl Sellmyer watched the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington. He said, "It's a fun day to celebrate work."
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-35parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-17parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-18parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-19parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal on Monday morning in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-20parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-21parade.JPG
Parade watchers in the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage try to catch a ball during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-22parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day parade Monday morning in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-23parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day Parade in the morning Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-24parade.JPG
Sheet Metal Workers Local 1 marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-25parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of AFSCME Local 1110, Renee Nestler of AFSCME Council 31 and Sharon Chung with the McLean County Democrats spoke together before the start of the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-26parade.JPG
Laborers International of North America Local 352 prepare to march in the Labor Day Parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-27parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-2parade.JPG
Fifty American flags were marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-3parade.JPG
Latisha Brooks brought her young children with her to the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-4parade.JPG
The Bloomington Fire Department marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-5parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets Monday from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-6parade.JPG
A man and his tractor in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-7parade.JPG
Illinois State University cheerleaders marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-8parade.JPG
Illinois State University dancers marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-9parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-10parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-11parade.JPG
A tuba player for Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine takes a breath during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-12parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-16parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-1parade.JPG
Local radio stations drove in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
