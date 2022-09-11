 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Have you seen that guy in the Pizza Hut commercials before?

Craig Robinson

Question: Craig Robinson is a 50-year-old actor who these days is everywhere — in Pizza Hut commercials advertising the return of its Detroit Styled Pizza and Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, also doing a commercial for Gain detergent, singing a parody of “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. He just finished being a host of TV’s “Masked Singer,” currently stars in the Peacock series, “Killing It,” and first hit big stardom on TV’s “The Office.” Quick — where was he 30 years ago? 

Answer: He lived in a dormitory in Normal, a music major at Illinois State University. That’s where he graduated in 1994. 

