Flick Fact: Have you seen that guy in the Pizza Hut commercials before?

Question: Craig Robinson is a 50-year-old actor who these days is everywhere — in Pizza Hut commercials advertising the return of its Detroit Styled Pizza and Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, also doing a commercial for Gain detergent, singing a parody of “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. He just finished being a host of TV’s “Masked Singer,” currently stars in the Peacock series, “Killing It,” and first hit big stardom on TV’s “The Office.” Quick — where was he 30 years ago?