Flick Fact: Have we EVER waited this long for a measurable snow?

Answer: Yes. But it's not often. Since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the Peoria-Bloomington area in 1883, twice has it waited this long for the first measurable (half-inch or more) snowfall. In 1927, it waited until Dec. 30 for the first snow; we got 3.8 inches. The longest wait in a season for a measurable snow here? In 1912-13, it wasn’t until Jan. 4, 1913, that snow first fell in measure. That was a 5-inch snowfall.