Flick Fact: Have any Harlem Globetrotters ever been from B-N?

Question: The famed Harlem Globetrotters were in Peoria the other night, now in their 97th year, with more than 750 men and women having played on the team in all those years. Have any ever been from Central Illinois?

Answer: Yes! Nearly a dozen Globetrotters have been from this area, including Tarise Bryson, Fred Marberry, Fred Pearson and John Scott from Illinois State; Kenny Battle, Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn from University of Illinois; and Bobby Joe Mason, James Tim Robinson and Lawrence Wright from Bradley. Also listed as a former Globetrotter: Don Calhoun, the Bloomington man who in 1993 attended a Chicago Bulls game and during a halftime competition among game attendees, hit a half-court shot that won him $1 million. (Thanks to Kerry Kidwell for the fact.)

Bloomington/Normal Area Scholastic Chess annual Martin Luther King tournament
